High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 35 .620 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 35 .620 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 43 .522 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 50 .451 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 41 51 .446 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 55 .389 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 65 27 .707 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 34 .630 7 Greenville (Boston) 49 42 .538 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 49 .449 23½ Rome (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 24½ Asheville (Houston) 38 51 .427 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 30½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 17, Greensboro 8

Greenville at Rome, ppd.

Asheville 4, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 0

Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 8, Rome 1, 1st game

Greenville 1, Rome 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 2

Wilmington 10, Aberdeen 6, 10 innings

Brooklyn 11, Hudson Valley 7

Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 13, Hickory 2

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.