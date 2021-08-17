CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 10:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 34 .626
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 42 .528 9
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 50 .444 16½
Wilmington (Washington) 40 51 .440 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 55 .382 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 64 27 .703
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 33 .637 6
Greenville (Boston) 47 42 .528 16
Hickory (Texas) 40 48 .455 22½
Rome (Atlanta) 40 49 .449 23
Asheville (Houston) 38 50 .432 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 57 .367 30½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 12, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 14, Winston-Salem 3, 1st game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5

Rome 11, Hickory 9, 7 innings

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 17, Greensboro 8

Greenville at Rome, ppd.

Asheville 4, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 0

Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up