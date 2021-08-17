High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 34 .626 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 57 34 .626 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 42 .528 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 50 .444 16½ Wilmington (Washington) 40 51 .440 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 55 .382 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 64 27 .703 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 33 .637 6 Greenville (Boston) 47 42 .528 16 Hickory (Texas) 40 48 .455 22½ Rome (Atlanta) 40 49 .449 23 Asheville (Houston) 38 50 .432 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 57 .367 30½

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 12, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 14, Winston-Salem 3, 1st game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1, 2nd game

Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5

Rome 11, Hickory 9, 7 innings

Greenville 7, Bowling Green 3

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 17, Greensboro 8

Greenville at Rome, ppd.

Asheville 4, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 4, Aberdeen 0

Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

