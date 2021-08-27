Haaland scores, Dortmund beats Hoffenheim 3-2 in thriller

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored in injury time to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the…

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored in injury time to give Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday just when it looked like his team would have to settle for another disappointing result.

Hoffenheim substitute Munas Dabbur equalized in the 90th minute for the visitors, giving home fans a familiar sinking feeling after Dortmund had twice taken the lead.

But Haaland – who had endured a frustrating game – scored when it mattered most a minute later, rifling the ball in under the bar at the third attempt after Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had saved from substitutes Marius Wolf and Youssoufa Moukoko.

American international Gio Reyna and England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the earlier goals for Dortmund, which slipped to a surprise 2-1 loss at Freiburg last weekend.

Axel Witsel endured a painful start to the game with Christoph Baumgartner booked after catching the Dortmund midfielder in the face with his elbow. It was one of the fastest yellow cards ever shown in the Bundesliga.

Hoffenheim hit the post though Andrej Kramaric minutes later, before Reyna missed a good chance with Baumann saving at the other end.

The visitors’ rough tactics continued with Stefan Posch getting a yellow card in the seventh minute for a dangerous tackle on Mahmoud Dahoud, but Dortmund kept pushing forward.

New signing Donyell Malen drew a good save from Baumann before the break.

Hoffenheim improved in the second half, and Gregory Kobel produced a fine save to deny Kramaric in a one-on-one before the hour mark.

There was little Kobel could do to stop Baumgartner equalizing with a low shot inside the far post in the 61st, however.

Dortmund responded with Malen going close before Bellingham took an attempted clearance on his thigh before letting fly inside the left post for the home team’s second goal in the 69th.

More drama was still to come.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.