CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Greenwood scores for 3rd…

Greenwood scores for 3rd straight game, United beats Wolves

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 2:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood scored for a third successive game to clinch a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton on Sunday.

The 19-year-old striker’s scoring run has come just as United prepares for the second debut of Cristiano Ronaldo after the international break, 12 years after the Portugal star left Old Trafford.

There was an assist from France World Cup winner Raphael Varane, who marked his debut by providing the pass for Greenwood to score in the 80th minute.

Wolves were fuming and claimed Ruben Neves was fouled by United midfielder Paul Pogba in the buildup, with their protests rejected by referee Mike Dean.

United goalkeeper David De Gea had kept the score level before Greenwood’s winner after pulling off a sensational double save from Romain Saiss with about 20 minutes to go. He parried the defender’s header and then spread himself to thwart a follow-up from point blank range.

United has seven points from three games, while Wolves has lost every match 1-0 so far.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up