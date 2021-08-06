Greece 9, Hungary 6

2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | US wins first beach volleyball gold medal since 2012 | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 3:40 AM

Greece 2 1 2 4 9
Hungary 1 1 2 2 6

First Quarter_1, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 1:29 (PP). 2, Greece, K. Gkiouvetsis, 0:22 (PP). 3, Hungary, M. Vamos, 0:05 (PP).

Second Quarter_4, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 7:09 (PP). 5, Hungary, G. Zalanki, 6:41.

Third Quarter_6, Hungary, M. Pasztor, 6:18 (PP). 7, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 4:36 (PP). 8, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 3:03 (PP). 9, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 1:04 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_10, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 6:32 (PP). 11, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 6:14. 12, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 5:07 (PP). 13, Hungary, D. Varga, 4:32. 14, Greece, K. Gkiouvetsis, 3:51 (PP). 15, Greece, D. Skoumpakis, 2:18.

Exclusions_Greece 22 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 2, I. Fountoulis 2, K. Genidounias 2, M. Kapotsis 2, C. Kolomvos 2, G. Dervisis 4, A. Papanastasiou 4, D. Skoumpakis 4); Hungary 17 (B. Erdelyi 1, B. Harai 1, T. Mezei 1, M. Pasztor 1, D. Varga 1, D. Angyal 2, M. Vamos 2, N. Hosnyanszky 4, S. Jansik 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Hungary None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece None; Hungary None.

Ejections_Greece 3 (G. Dervisis, A. Papanastasiou, D. Skoumpakis); Hungary 2 (N. Hosnyanszky, S. Jansik).

Referees_Michael Goldenberg, United States. Arkadiy Voevodin, Russia. Mark Koganov, International Swimming Federation. Ilja Hoepelman, International Swimming Federation.

