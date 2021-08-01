Greece 14, United States 5

2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 11:44 PM

Greece 4 2 5 3 14
United States 1 2 2 0 5

First Quarter_1, Greece, D. Skoumpakis, 7:03. 2, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 4:17. 3, United States, A. Bowen, 3:52 (PP). 4, Greece, K. Genidounias, 2:52. 5, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 1:03.

Second Quarter_6, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 4:03 (PS). 7, United States, B. Stevenson, 3:20 (PP). 8, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 2:45 (PP). 9, United States, A. Obert, 2:24.

Third Quarter_10, United States, M. Irving, 5:55. 11, Greece, K. Genidounias, 5:41 (PS). 12, Greece, K. Genidounias, 4:36. 13, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 3:47. 14, United States, A. Obert, 2:26. 15, Greece, K. Genidounias, 1:58 (PP). 16, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 0:15.

Fourth Quarter_17, Greece, K. Genidounias, 7:05 (PP). 18, Greece, C. Kolomvos, 5:31. 19, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 3:45 (PP).

Exclusions_Greece 17 (I. Fountoulis 1, M. Kapotsis 1, C. Kolomvos 1, K. Gkiouvetsis 2, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 4, G. Dervisis 4, D. Skoumpakis 4); United States 7 (L. Cupido 1, A. Obert 1, J. Smith 1, A. Bowen 2, D. Woodhead 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; United States None.

Penalty Fouls_Greece None; United States 2 (A. Obert 1, M. Vavic 1).

Ejections_Greece 3 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, G. Dervisis, D. Skoumpakis); United States None.

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Michiel Zwart, Netherlands. Milivoj Bebic, International Swimming Federation. Alan Balfanbayev, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

