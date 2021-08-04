Greece 10, Montenegro 4
|Greece
|1
|2
|3
|4
|—
|10
|Montenegro
|0
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Quarter_1, Greece, K. Genidounias, 2:35.
Second Quarter_2, Montenegro, D. Brguljan, 7:37. 3, Greece, I. Fountoulis, 7:11. 4, Greece, K. Gkiouvetsis, 3:02 (PP).
Third Quarter_5, Greece, K. Genidounias, 7:20 (PS). 6, Greece, K. Genidounias, 3:28. 7, Greece, K. Genidounias, 1:51 (PS). 8, Montenegro, A. Ivovic, 1:37.
Fourth Quarter_9, Montenegro, U. Cuckovic, 6:58. 10, Greece, A. Papanastasiou, 5:12 (PP). 11, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 3:59. 12, Greece, K. Genidounias, 2:22. 13, Montenegro, A. Ivovic, 1:06. 14, Greece, M. Kapotsis, 0:39.
Exclusions_Greece 12 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, G. Dervisis 1, K. Mourikis 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, M. Kapotsis 2, A. Vlachopoulos 2, D. Skoumpakis 4); Montenegro 9 (D. Brguljan 1, D. Matkovic 1, V. Spaic 1, S. Vidovic 1, D. Banicevic 2, M. Petkovic 3).
4 Minute Exclusions_Greece None; Montenegro None.
Penalty Fouls_Greece None; Montenegro 2 (D. Brguljan 1, M. Petkovic 1).
Ejections_Greece 1 (D. Skoumpakis); Montenegro 1 (M. Petkovic).
Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Alessandro Severo, Italy. Katsumi Kuroda, International Swimming Federation. Evgeny Sharonov, International Swimming Federation.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.