Gladbach confirms forward Marcus Thuram tore MCL

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 5:45 PM

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram faces “a spell on the sidelines” after he tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the German team said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old France international was injured in the first half of a 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The Bundesliga team did not specify how long Thuram would be out or if he needs surgery.

“Marcus Thuram suffered an MCL tear in his right knee against Leverkusen and is set for a spell on the sidelines,” the team said on Twitter.

Defender Stefan Lainer will miss “several weeks” after he fractured his ankle in the same game. The Austria international “has returned to his home country for an operation,” the team said.

Alassane Plea had also left the game with an injury but the French forward was expected to return to team training in the coming days.

Gladbach has one point from two games and plays at Union Berlin on Sunday.

