Game 7 of World Series would be Nov. 3, latest since 2009

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 1:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 3, its latest since 2009.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday its postseason will start with the AL wild-card game on Oct. 5, followed by the NL wild-card matchup the following day.

Both AL Division Series will start Oct. 7, and both NL Division Series open the following day. The AL Championship Series begins Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the next day.

The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better regular-season record, and Game 7 would be Nov. 3.

The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. The Series has not gone past October since 2017, when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 1.

MLB’s regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3, and tiebreaker games would take place the following day.

