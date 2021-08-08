2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Frankfurt knocked out of German Cup in coach’s debut

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 1:57 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner’s debut ended with his team knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by third-tier Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.

Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, which had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.

Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former side, needed extra time to beat fourth-division side Preußen Münster 3-1.

Both Cologne and Mainz required penalty shootouts to get past fourth-tier opposition. Cologne won 4-2 at Carl Zeiss Jena, and Mainz prevailed 8-7 over Elversberg.

Davie Selke’s injury-time goal gave Hertha Berlin a 1-0 win at third-division Meppen, while city rival Union Berlin also progressed thanks to Max Kruse’s first-half strike in a 1-0 victory over third-division Türkgücü Munich.

Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, survived a scare before beating fifth-tier Villingen 4-1.

Also, Fortuna Düsseldorf beat Oldenburg 5-0, and Jahn Regensburg won 3-0 against Rot-Weiß Koblenz.

