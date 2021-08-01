2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
France 29, Brazil 22

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 11:35 PM

France 17 12 29
Brazil 11 11 22

France_C. Lassource 4, A. Pineau 4, P. Foppa 3, K. Niakate 3, E. Nze Minko 3, O. Sercien Ugolin 3, L. Flippes 2, M. Nocandy 2, G. Zaadi Deuna 2, P. Coatanea 1, B. Edwige 1, C. Valentini 1.

Brazil_A. Do Nascimento Martinez 6, A. Cardoso 4, B. de Paula 4, L. Araujo 3, P. Matieli 2, S. Vieira 2, B. Arenhart 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Bojan Lah, Slovenia. David Sok, Slovenia. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Bjarne Munk Jensen, Denmark. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

