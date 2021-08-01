France 29, Brazil 22 France 17 12 — 29 Brazil 11 11 — 22 France_C. Lassource 4, A. Pineau 4,…

France 29, Brazil 22

France 17 12 — 29 Brazil 11 11 — 22

France_C. Lassource 4, A. Pineau 4, P. Foppa 3, K. Niakate 3, E. Nze Minko 3, O. Sercien Ugolin 3, L. Flippes 2, M. Nocandy 2, G. Zaadi Deuna 2, P. Coatanea 1, B. Edwige 1, C. Valentini 1.

Brazil_A. Do Nascimento Martinez 6, A. Cardoso 4, B. de Paula 4, L. Araujo 3, P. Matieli 2, S. Vieira 2, B. Arenhart 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Bojan Lah, Slovenia. David Sok, Slovenia. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Bjarne Munk Jensen, Denmark. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.