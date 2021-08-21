CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo…

FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo play 2-2 draw

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 10:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and the Houston Dynamo tied FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday night.

After a Dallas giveaway at midfield, Zarek Valentin slotted the ball ahead to Vera, who put a low runner inside the right post from the top of the box.

The Dynamo (3-8-10) had a 1-0 lead at halftime after Fafa Picault drew a foul on Ema Twumasi and converted the penalty kick in the 25th minute. Houston’s team-record winless streak has reached 14 matches, eight of them draw.

Dallas (5-9-7) tied it when Nkosi Burgess put in a rebound in the 54th minute. Dallas then took a lead four minutes later on Ricardo Pepi’s ninth goal when the team had numbers in the box after a poor kick by Dynamo keeper Marko Maric.

FC Dallas has five points in its last three road matches after losing seven straight.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up