FC Cincinnati, Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 10:15 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches — with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.

Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

