Elliott loses crew chief for The Glen to NASCAR penalties

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 12:29 PM

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott’s bid for a three-peat at Watkins Glen took a hit hours before Sunday’s Cup race when NASCAR penalized the No. 9 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports for violating series rules and ejected crew chief Alan Gustafson.

The No. 20 Toyota driven by Christopher Bell for Joe Gibbs Racing also received the same L1 penalties regarding rear-window air deflectors and crew chief Adam Stevens was ejected.

Both teams lost 10 driver and owner points, were fined $25,000 and will start at the back of the field.

Joe Gibbs Racing also had changes to the pit crews of Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch because of COVID-19 protocols. Bryan Backus will be the front tire changer on Truex’s No. 19 team Sunday. He replaces Hunter Masling, who the team said was out because of close contact. Joshua Pech will be the fueler for Busch’s No. 18 team. He replaces Matthew Tyrrell, who also had close contact.

Elliott, whose car failed inspection twice, has won the past two races at The Glen and was to start 11th on the grid before the penalties.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

