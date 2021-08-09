CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Sports » El Salvador World Cup…

El Salvador World Cup qualifier vs. US to be in San Salvador

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — The United States’ opening World Cup qualifier against El Salvador will be played in San Salvador, where the government has banned spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA and CONCACAF, the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body, said Monday the Sept. 2 match will kick off at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).

The U.S. will host Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. EDT) and will play Honduras at San Pedro Sula on Sept. 8 at 8:05 p.m. local time (10:05 p.m. EDT).

The following month, the U.S. hosts Jamaica at Austin, Texas, on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT), plays Panama in Panama City on Oct. 10 at 8:05 p.m. local time (9:05 p.m. EDT) and hosts Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

With the lifting on Canadian government travel restrictions, Canada will play its first three home qualifiers of the final round at Toronto’s BMO Field: vs. Honduras on Sept. 2, vs. El Salvador on Sept. 8 and vs. Panama on Oct. 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

COVID vaccines would be required for military under new plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up