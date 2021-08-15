Double-A South Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 48 40 .545 — Rocket City (L.A.…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 48 40 .545 — Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 44 43 .506 3½ Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 42 44 .488 5 Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 38 48 .442 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Mississippi (Atlanta) 53 37 .589 — Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 50 39 .562 2½ Pensacola (Miami) 45 45 .500 8 Biloxi (Milwaukee) 33 57 .367 20

Saturday’s Games

Rocket City 4, Tennessee 2

Montgomery 7, Pensacola 2

Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0

Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 4, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 12, Rocket City 3

Biloxi 11, Mississippi 3

Pensacola 4, Montgomery 2

Birmingham 6, Chattanooga 5, 1st game

Chattanooga at Birmingham, 2nd game, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

