Double-A South Glance

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|48
|40
|.545
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|44
|43
|.506
|3½
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|42
|44
|.488
|5
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|48
|.442
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|50
|39
|.562
|2½
|Pensacola (Miami)
|45
|45
|.500
|8
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|33
|57
|.367
|20
|Saturday’s Games
Rocket City 4, Tennessee 2
Montgomery 7, Pensacola 2
Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0
Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 4, susp.
|Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 12, Rocket City 3
Biloxi 11, Mississippi 3
Pensacola 4, Montgomery 2
Birmingham 6, Chattanooga 5, 1st game
Chattanooga at Birmingham, 2nd game, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
