CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Double-A South Glance

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 48 40 .545
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 44 43 .506
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 42 44 .488 5
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 38 48 .442 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 53 37 .589
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 50 39 .562
Pensacola (Miami) 45 45 .500 8
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 33 57 .367 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocket City 4, Tennessee 2

Montgomery 7, Pensacola 2

Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0

Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 4, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 12, Rocket City 3

Biloxi 11, Mississippi 3

Pensacola 4, Montgomery 2

Birmingham 6, Chattanooga 5, 1st game

Chattanooga at Birmingham, 2nd game, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up