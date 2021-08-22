Double-A South Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 51 44 .537 — Rocket City (L.A.…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 51 44 .537 — Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 48 46 .511 2½ Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 45 48 .484 5 Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 42 51 .452 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Mississippi (Atlanta) 58 38 .604 — Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 51 44 .537 6½ Pensacola (Miami) 49 47 .510 9 Biloxi (Milwaukee) 35 61 .368 23

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Tennessee 1, 1st game

Birmingham at Tennessee, 2nd game, ppd.

Pensacola 3, Biloxi 2

Mississippi at Montgomery, ppd.

Rocket City 11, Chattanooga 5

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 7, Birmingham 1, 1st game

Birmingham 4, Tennessee, 3, 8 innings

Mississippi 5, Montgomery 3, 1st game

Montgomery 2, Missisippi 1, 2nd game

Pensacola 9, Biloxi 1

Chattanooga 10, Rocket City 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

