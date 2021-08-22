CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A South Glance

Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 51 44 .537
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 48 46 .511
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 45 48 .484 5
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 42 51 .452 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 58 38 .604
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 51 44 .537
Pensacola (Miami) 49 47 .510 9
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 35 61 .368 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Tennessee 1, 1st game

Birmingham at Tennessee, 2nd game, ppd.

Pensacola 3, Biloxi 2

Mississippi at Montgomery, ppd.

Rocket City 11, Chattanooga 5

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 7, Birmingham 1, 1st game

Birmingham 4, Tennessee, 3, 8 innings

Mississippi 5, Montgomery 3, 1st game

Montgomery 2, Missisippi 1, 2nd game

Pensacola 9, Biloxi 1

Chattanooga 10, Rocket City 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up