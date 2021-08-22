Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|51
|44
|.537
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|48
|46
|.511
|2½
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|45
|48
|.484
|5
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|42
|51
|.452
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|51
|44
|.537
|6½
|Pensacola (Miami)
|49
|47
|.510
|9
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|35
|61
|.368
|23
___
|Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Tennessee 1, 1st game
Birmingham at Tennessee, 2nd game, ppd.
Pensacola 3, Biloxi 2
Mississippi at Montgomery, ppd.
Rocket City 11, Chattanooga 5
|Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 7, Birmingham 1, 1st game
Birmingham 4, Tennessee, 3, 8 innings
Mississippi 5, Montgomery 3, 1st game
Montgomery 2, Missisippi 1, 2nd game
Pensacola 9, Biloxi 1
Chattanooga 10, Rocket City 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.