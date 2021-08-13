Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 52 34 .605 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 35…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 52 34 .605 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 35 .598 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 43 .488 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 38 48 .442 14 Reading (Philadelphia) 33 54 .379 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 29 58 .333 23½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 54 32 .624 — Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600 2½ Erie (Detroit) 48 40 .540 7 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 40 .541 8 Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 31 56 .360 23½

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game

Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Bowie 8, Richmond 6

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Portland 8, Somerset 7

Akron 12 Reading 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 0

Portland 4, Somerset 1

Akron 9, Reading 3

Erie 9, Altoona 3

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

