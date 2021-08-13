Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|52
|34
|.605
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|52
|35
|.598
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|41
|43
|.488
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|38
|48
|.442
|14
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|54
|.379
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|58
|.333
|23½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|54
|32
|.624
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|51
|34
|.600
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|48
|40
|.540
|7
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|46
|40
|.541
|8
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|43
|44
|.494
|11½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|31
|56
|.360
|23½
___
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game
Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game
Bowie 8, Richmond 6
Binghamton 10, Hartford 1
Portland 8, Somerset 7
Akron 12 Reading 0
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 0
Portland 4, Somerset 1
Akron 9, Reading 3
Erie 9, Altoona 3
Richmond at Bowie, ppd.
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
