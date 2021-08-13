CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 11:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 52 34 .605
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 35 .598 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 43 .488 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 38 48 .442 14
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 54 .379 19½
Hartford (Colorado) 29 58 .333 23½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 54 32 .624
Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600
Erie (Detroit) 48 40 .540 7
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 40 .541 8
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11½
Harrisburg (Washington) 31 56 .360 23½

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game

Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Bowie 8, Richmond 6

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Portland 8, Somerset 7

Akron 12 Reading 0

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 0

Portland 4, Somerset 1

Akron 9, Reading 3

Erie 9, Altoona 3

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up