Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|52
|33
|.612
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|50
|34
|.595
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|39
|43
|.476
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|48
|.429
|15½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|52
|.388
|19
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|56
|.341
|23
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|52
|32
|.619
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|50
|34
|.595
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|46
|37
|.554
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|45
|40
|.529
|7½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|43
|43
|.500
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|31
|54
|.365
|21½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5
Richmond 6, Bowie 3
Hartford 1, Binghamton 0
Akron 7, Reading 1
Portland at Somerset, ppd.
Altoona 11, Erie 7
|Wednesday’s Games
Bowie 8, Richmond 4
Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game
Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0
Hartford 3, Binghamton 0
Akron at Reading, ppd.
Altoona at Erie, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
