Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 10:50 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 33 .612
Portland (Boston) 50 34 .595
New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 43 .476 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 48 .429 15½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 56 .341 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619
Bowie (Baltimore) 50 34 .595 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554
Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 43 .500 10
Harrisburg (Washington) 31 54 .365 21½

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 6, Bowie 3

Hartford 1, Binghamton 0

Akron 7, Reading 1

Portland at Somerset, ppd.

Altoona 11, Erie 7

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game

Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 3, Binghamton 0

Akron at Reading, ppd.

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

