Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 42 .481 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 47 .434 15 Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19 Hartford (Colorado) 28 56 .333 23½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 34 .590 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 43 42 .506 9½ Harrisburg (Washington) 30 54 .357 22

Sunday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 4

Binghamton 5, Portland 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Bowie 0

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 6, Bowie 3

Hartford 1, Binghamton 0

Akron 7, Reading 1

Portland at Somerset, ppd.

Altoona 11, Erie 7

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

