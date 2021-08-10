CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614
Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598
New Hampshire (Toronto) 39 42 .481 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 47 .434 15
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 52 .388 19
Hartford (Colorado) 28 56 .333 23½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 52 32 .619
Bowie (Baltimore) 49 34 .590
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 37 .554
Erie (Detroit) 45 40 .529
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 42 .506
Harrisburg (Washington) 30 54 .357 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 4

Binghamton 5, Portland 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Bowie 0

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 5

Richmond 6, Bowie 3

Hartford 1, Binghamton 0

Akron 7, Reading 1

Portland at Somerset, ppd.

Altoona 11, Erie 7

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up