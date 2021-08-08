2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 8:00 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614
Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598
New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 42 .475 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 46 .439 14½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 51 .393 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 27 56 .324 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 51 32 .614
Bowie (Baltimore) 49 33 .598
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 45 37 .549
Erie (Detroit) 45 39 .536
Richmond (San Francisco) 42 42 .500 10
Harrisburg (Washington) 30 53 .361 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 1, Reading 0

Portland 9, Binghamton 5

Bowie 3, Somerset 1

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4

Akron 12, Altoona 3

Sunday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 4

Binghamton 5, Portland 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Bowie 0

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

