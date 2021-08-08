Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|51
|32
|.614
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|49
|33
|.598
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|38
|42
|.475
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|46
|.439
|14½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|51
|.393
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|27
|56
|.324
|24
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|51
|32
|.614
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|49
|33
|.598
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|45
|37
|.549
|5½
|Erie (Detroit)
|45
|39
|.536
|6½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|42
|42
|.500
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|53
|.361
|21
___
|Saturday’s Games
Erie 7, Harrisburg 0
Richmond 1, Reading 0
Portland 9, Binghamton 5
Bowie 3, Somerset 1
Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4
Akron 12, Altoona 3
|Sunday’s Games
Erie 9, Harrisburg 4
Binghamton 5, Portland 0
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5
Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings
Somerset 7, Bowie 0
Richmond 2, Reading 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.