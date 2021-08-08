Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 51 32 .614 — Portland (Boston) 49 33 .598 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 42 .475 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 36 46 .439 14½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 51 .393 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 27 56 .324 24 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 51 32 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 33 .598 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 45 37 .549 5½ Erie (Detroit) 45 39 .536 6½ Richmond (San Francisco) 42 42 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 30 53 .361 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 1, Reading 0

Portland 9, Binghamton 5

Bowie 3, Somerset 1

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4

Akron 12, Altoona 3

Sunday’s Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 4

Binghamton 5, Portland 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Altoona 9, Akron 8, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Bowie 0

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

