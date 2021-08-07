Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|50
|32
|.610
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|49
|32
|.605
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|38
|41
|.481
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|46
|.432
|14½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|33
|50
|.398
|17½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|26
|56
|.317
|24
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|49
|32
|.605
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|44
|37
|.543
|6½
|Erie (Detroit)
|44
|39
|.530
|7½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|41
|42
|.494
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|30
|52
|.366
|21
___
|Friday’s Games
Akron 3, Altoona 2, 1st game
Akron 2, Altoona 0, 2nd game
Reading 3, Richmond 2
Harrisburg 7, Erie 6
Bowie 8, Somerset 3
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5
Binghamton 8, Portland 0
|Saturday’s Games
Erie 7, Harrisburg 0
Richmond 1, Reading 0
Portland 9, Binghamton 5
Bowie 3, Somerset 1
Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4
Akron 12, Altoona 3
|Sunday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
