Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 32 .610 — Portland (Boston) 49 32 .605 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 41 .481 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 35 46 .432 14½ Reading (Philadelphia) 33 50 .398 17½ Hartford (Colorado) 26 56 .317 24 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 51 31 .622 — Bowie (Baltimore) 49 32 .605 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 44 37 .543 6½ Erie (Detroit) 44 39 .530 7½ Richmond (San Francisco) 41 42 .494 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 30 52 .366 21

Friday’s Games

Akron 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Akron 2, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Reading 3, Richmond 2

Harrisburg 7, Erie 6

Bowie 8, Somerset 3

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5

Binghamton 8, Portland 0

Saturday’s Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 1, Reading 0

Portland 9, Binghamton 5

Bowie 3, Somerset 1

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4

Akron 12, Altoona 3

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

