Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 11:09 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 50 31 .617
Portland (Boston) 48 32 .600
New Hampshire (Toronto) 38 40 .487 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 35 45 .438 14½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 49 .402 17½
Hartford (Colorado) 25 56 .309 25
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 50 31 .617
Bowie (Baltimore) 48 32 .600
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 44 36 .550
Erie (Detroit) 43 39 .524
Richmond (San Francisco) 40 42 .488 10½
Harrisburg (Washington) 30 51 .370 20

___

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 3, Erie 2

Reading 9, Richmond 2

Binghamton 4, Portland 3

Altoona 3, Akron 1

Bowie 4, Somerset 0

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2

Friday’s Games

Akron 3, Altoona 2, 1st game

Akron 2, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Reading 3, Richmond 2

Harrisburg 7, Erie 6

Bowie 8, Somerset 3

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5

Binghamton 8, Portland 0

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

