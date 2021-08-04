Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|50
|29
|.633
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|48
|30
|.615
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|36
|40
|.474
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|45
|.423
|16½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|31
|49
|.388
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|25
|54
|.316
|25
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|46
|32
|.590
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|43
|34
|.558
|4½
|Erie (Detroit)
|43
|37
|.537
|6
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|40
|40
|.500
|9
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|51
|.354
|20½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie 7, Harrisburg 3
Richmond 4, Reading 2
Binghamton 9, Portland 0
Altoona 5, Akron 4, 12 innings
Somerset 8, Bowie 4
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Hartford 12, New Hampshire 1
Portland 5, Binghamton 2, 1st game
Binghamton 8, Portland 2, 2nd game
Erie 8, Harrisburg 4
Reading 4, Richmond 1
Altoona 8, Akron 5
Somerset 6, Bowie 2
|Thursday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Akron at Altoona, 2, 5 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.