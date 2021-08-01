Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 28 .627 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 28 .627 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29 .623 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 35 39 .473 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 31 44 .413 16 Reading (Philadelphia) 30 48 .385 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 53 .312 24 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 48 28 .632 — Bowie (Baltimore) 46 30 .605 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 34 .547 6½ Erie (Detroit) 41 37 .526 8 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 39 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 28 49 .364 20½

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, Hartford 0

Somerset 8, Reading 2

Akron 11, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Portland 6

Akron 6, Erie 4

Bowie 6, Richmond 4

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7

Binghamton 6, Hartford 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

