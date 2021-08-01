Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|47
|28
|.627
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|35
|39
|.473
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|44
|.413
|16
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|48
|.385
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|53
|.312
|24
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|46
|30
|.605
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|41
|34
|.547
|6½
|Erie (Detroit)
|41
|37
|.526
|8
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|39
|39
|.500
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|28
|49
|.364
|20½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game
Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3
Bowie 2, Richmond 1
Binghamton 6, Hartford 0
Somerset 8, Reading 2
Akron 11, Erie 5
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire 7, Portland 6
Akron 6, Erie 4
Bowie 6, Richmond 4
Somerset 4, Reading 3
Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7
Binghamton 6, Hartford 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.