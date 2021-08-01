2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 11:21 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 47 28 .627
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29 .623
New Hampshire (Toronto) 35 39 .473 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 31 44 .413 16
Reading (Philadelphia) 30 48 .385 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 24 53 .312 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 48 28 .632
Bowie (Baltimore) 46 30 .605 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 34 .547
Erie (Detroit) 41 37 .526 8
Richmond (San Francisco) 39 39 .500 10
Harrisburg (Washington) 28 49 .364 20½

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3

Bowie 2, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, Hartford 0

Somerset 8, Reading 2

Akron 11, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Portland 6

Akron 6, Erie 4

Bowie 6, Richmond 4

Somerset 4, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7

Binghamton 6, Hartford 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

