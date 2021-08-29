Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 59 42 .580 — Portland (Boston) 56 43…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 59 42 .580 — Portland (Boston) 56 43 .566 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 47 50 .485 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 41 61 .402 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 34 66 .340 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 62 39 .614 — Bowie (Baltimore) 59 41 .590 2½ Erie (Detroit) 54 48 .529 8½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 47 .525 9 Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 39 62 .386 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 11, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3

Richmond 15, Altoona 2

Erie 6, Bowie 5

Akron 6, Somerset 1

New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1

Sunday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 5

Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 4

Bowie 6, Erie 5

Somerset 7, Akron 4

Richmond at Altoona, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

