Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 9:40 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 59 42 .580
Portland (Boston) 56 43 .566 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 47 50 .485 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 46 53 .465 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 41 61 .402 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 34 66 .340 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 62 39 .614
Bowie (Baltimore) 59 41 .590
Erie (Detroit) 54 48 .529
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 47 .525 9
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 10
Harrisburg (Washington) 39 62 .386 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 11, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3

Richmond 15, Altoona 2

Erie 6, Bowie 5

Akron 6, Somerset 1

New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1

Sunday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 5

Hartford 8, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 4

Bowie 6, Erie 5

Somerset 7, Akron 4

Richmond at Altoona, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

