Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 58 42 .580 — Portland (Boston) 56 42 .571 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 47 49 .490 9 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 45 53 .459 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 40 61 .396 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 33 66 .333 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 62 38 .620 — Bowie (Baltimore) 58 41 .586 3½ Erie (Detroit) 54 47 .535 8½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 47 .525 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 39 61 .390 23

Friday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 3

Richmond 6, Altoona 3

Harrisburg 7, Hartford 2

Akron 4, Somerset 2, 10 innings

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie 6, Bowie 3

Saturday’s Games

Portland 11, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3

Richmond 15, Altoona 2

Erie 6, Bowie 5

Akron 6, Somerset 1

New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

