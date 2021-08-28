Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|58
|42
|.580
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|56
|42
|.571
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|47
|49
|.490
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|53
|.459
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|40
|61
|.396
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|33
|66
|.333
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|62
|38
|.620
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|58
|41
|.586
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|54
|47
|.535
|8½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|47
|.525
|9½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|52
|49
|.515
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|39
|61
|.390
|23
___
|Friday’s Games
Reading 8, Portland 3
Richmond 6, Altoona 3
Harrisburg 7, Hartford 2
Akron 4, Somerset 2, 10 innings
Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2
Erie 6, Bowie 3
|Saturday’s Games
Portland 11, Reading 3
Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3
Richmond 15, Altoona 2
Erie 6, Bowie 5
Akron 6, Somerset 1
New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
