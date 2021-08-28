CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 58 42 .580
Portland (Boston) 56 42 .571 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 47 49 .490 9
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 45 53 .459 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 40 61 .396 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 33 66 .333 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 62 38 .620
Bowie (Baltimore) 58 41 .586
Erie (Detroit) 54 47 .535
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 47 .525
Richmond (San Francisco) 52 49 .515 10½
Harrisburg (Washington) 39 61 .390 23

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 3

Richmond 6, Altoona 3

Harrisburg 7, Hartford 2

Akron 4, Somerset 2, 10 innings

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie 6, Bowie 3

Saturday’s Games

Portland 11, Reading 3

Harrisburg 8, Hartford 3

Richmond 15, Altoona 2

Erie 6, Bowie 5

Akron 6, Somerset 1

New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 1

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

