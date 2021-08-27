CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 58 41 .586
Portland (Boston) 55 42 .567 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 46 49 .484 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 45 52 .464 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 40 60 .400 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 33 65 .337 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 61 38 .616
Bowie (Baltimore) 58 40 .592
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 46 .531
Erie (Detroit) 53 47 .530
Richmond (San Francisco) 51 49 .510 10½
Harrisburg (Washington) 38 61 .384 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Reading 5, Portland 2

Altoona 3, Richmond 0

Hartford 7, Harrisburg 5

Bowie 8, Erie 6

Somerset 7, Akron 3

New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 3

Friday’s Games

Reading 8, Portland 3

Richmond 6, Altoona 3

Harrisburg 7, Hartford 2

Akron 4, Somerset 2, 10 innings

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie 6, Bowie 3

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

