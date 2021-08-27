Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|55
|42
|.567
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|46
|49
|.484
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|52
|.464
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|40
|60
|.400
|18½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|33
|65
|.337
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|61
|38
|.616
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|58
|40
|.592
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|46
|.531
|8½
|Erie (Detroit)
|53
|47
|.530
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|51
|49
|.510
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|38
|61
|.384
|23
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 5, Portland 2
Altoona 3, Richmond 0
Hartford 7, Harrisburg 5
Bowie 8, Erie 6
Somerset 7, Akron 3
New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 3
|Friday’s Games
Reading 8, Portland 3
Richmond 6, Altoona 3
Harrisburg 7, Hartford 2
Akron 4, Somerset 2, 10 innings
Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2
Erie 6, Bowie 3
|Saturday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
