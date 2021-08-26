Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 58 40 .592 — Portland (Boston) 55 41…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 58 40 .592 — Portland (Boston) 55 41 .573 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 46 48 .489 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 44 52 .458 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 39 60 .394 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 33 64 .340 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 60 38 .612 — Bowie (Baltimore) 58 39 .598 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 52 45 .536 7½ Erie (Detroit) 52 47 .525 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 50 49 .505 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 37 61 .378 23

___

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 9, Portland 7

Richmond 6, Altoona 0

Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 6, Bowie 1

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5

Thursday’s Games

Reading 5, Portland 2

Altoona 3, Richmond 0

Hartford 7, Harrisburg 5

Bowie 8, Erie 6

Somerset 7, Akron 3

New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 3

Friday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

