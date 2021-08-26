Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|55
|41
|.573
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|46
|48
|.489
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|52
|.458
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|39
|60
|.394
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|33
|64
|.340
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|60
|38
|.612
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|58
|39
|.598
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|52
|45
|.536
|7½
|Erie (Detroit)
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|50
|49
|.505
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|37
|61
|.378
|23
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Reading 9, Portland 7
Richmond 6, Altoona 0
Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 6, Bowie 1
Akron 5, Somerset 3
Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 5, Portland 2
Altoona 3, Richmond 0
Hartford 7, Harrisburg 5
Bowie 8, Erie 6
Somerset 7, Akron 3
New Hampshire 10, Binghamton 3
|Friday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
