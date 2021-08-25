Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 57 40 .588 — Portland (Boston) 55 40…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 57 40 .588 — Portland (Boston) 55 40 .579 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 45 48 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 44 51 .463 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 38 60 .388 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 32 64 .333 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 60 37 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 39 .594 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 51 45 .531 8½ Erie (Detroit) 52 46 .531 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 50 48 .510 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 37 60 .381 23

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 7, Portland 3

Altoona 16, Richmond 5

Harrisburg 6, Hartford 1

Erie 9, Bowie 7

Somerset 6, Akron 2

New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 9, Portland 7

Richmond 6, Altoona 0

Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 6, Bowie 1

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

