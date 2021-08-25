Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|57
|40
|.588
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|55
|40
|.579
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|45
|48
|.484
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|51
|.463
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|38
|60
|.388
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|32
|64
|.333
|24½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|60
|37
|.619
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|57
|39
|.594
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|51
|45
|.531
|8½
|Erie (Detroit)
|52
|46
|.531
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|50
|48
|.510
|10½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|37
|60
|.381
|23
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Reading 7, Portland 3
Altoona 16, Richmond 5
Harrisburg 6, Hartford 1
Erie 9, Bowie 7
Somerset 6, Akron 2
New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Reading 9, Portland 7
Richmond 6, Altoona 0
Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 6, Bowie 1
Akron 5, Somerset 3
Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5
|Thursday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
