Double-A Northeast Glance

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 57 39 .594 — Portland (Boston) 55 39 .585 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 45 47 .489 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 51 .457 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 37 60 .381 20½ Hartford (Colorado) 31 64 .326 25½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 59 37 .615 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 38 .600 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 51 44 .537 7½ Erie (Detroit) 51 46 .526 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 49 48 .505 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 37 59 .385 22

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Portland 3, susp. top of 4th inning

Harrisburg 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Bowie 11, Reading 8, 11 innings

Richmond 5, Erie 2

Somerset 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.

Monday’s Games-

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 7, Portland 3

Altoona 16, Richmond 5

Harrisburg 6, Hartford 1

Erie 9, Bowie 7

Somerset 6, Akron 2

New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

