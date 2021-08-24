CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 11:28 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 57 39 .594
Portland (Boston) 55 39 .585 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 45 47 .489 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 51 .457 13
Reading (Philadelphia) 37 60 .381 20½
Hartford (Colorado) 31 64 .326 25½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 59 37 .615
Bowie (Baltimore) 57 38 .600
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 51 44 .537
Erie (Detroit) 51 46 .526
Richmond (San Francisco) 49 48 .505 10½
Harrisburg (Washington) 37 59 .385 22

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Portland 3, susp. top of 4th inning

Harrisburg 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Bowie 11, Reading 8, 11 innings

Richmond 5, Erie 2

Somerset 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.

Monday’s Games-

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 7, Portland 3

Altoona 16, Richmond 5

Harrisburg 6, Hartford 1

Erie 9, Bowie 7

Somerset 6, Akron 2

New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

