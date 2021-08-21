CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 10:43 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 55 39 .585 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 47 .484 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 50 .462 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 36 59 .379 20
Hartford (Colorado) 31 63 .330 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 59 35 .628
Bowie (Baltimore) 56 37 .602
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 44 .538
Erie (Detroit) 50 45 .526
Richmond (San Francisco) 48 47 .505 11½
Harrisburg (Washington) 35 59 .372 24

Friday’s Games

Portland 5, Binghamton 1

Richmond 7, Erie 6

Altoona 11, Somerset 3

Bowie 5, Reading 3

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3

Akron 4, Harrisburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Bowie 5, Reading 1, 1st game

Bowie 4, Reading 1, 2nd game

Binghamton 4, Portland 0, 1st game

Binghamton 5, Portland 3, 2nd game

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5

Somerset 7, Altoona 1

Richmond 14, Erie 4

Akron 2, Harrisburg 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.

Monday’s Games-

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

