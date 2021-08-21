Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 55 39…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 55 38 .591 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 55 39 .585 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 44 47 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 43 50 .462 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 36 59 .379 20 Hartford (Colorado) 31 63 .330 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 59 35 .628 — Bowie (Baltimore) 56 37 .602 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 50 44 .538 8½ Erie (Detroit) 50 45 .526 9½ Richmond (San Francisco) 48 47 .505 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 35 59 .372 24

Friday’s Games

Portland 5, Binghamton 1

Richmond 7, Erie 6

Altoona 11, Somerset 3

Bowie 5, Reading 3

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3

Akron 4, Harrisburg 2

Saturday’s Games

Bowie 5, Reading 1, 1st game

Bowie 4, Reading 1, 2nd game

Binghamton 4, Portland 0, 1st game

Binghamton 5, Portland 3, 2nd game

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5

Somerset 7, Altoona 1

Richmond 14, Erie 4

Akron 2, Harrisburg 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, canc.

Monday’s Games-

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

