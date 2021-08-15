Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602 — Portland (Boston) 52 35…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602 — Portland (Boston) 52 35 .598 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 45 .477 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 40 48 .455 13 Reading (Philadelphia) 34 55 .382 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 29 60 .326 24½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 55 33 .625 — Bowie (Baltimore) 53 35 .602 2 Erie (Detroit) 49 41 .544 7 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 47 41 .534 8 Richmond (San Francisco) 44 46 .489 12 Harrisburg (Washington) 33 56 .371 22½

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 6

Reading 7, Akron 4, 1st game

Akron 1, Reading 0, 2nd game

Bowie 10, Richmond 9, 1st game

Richmond 10, Bowie 1, 2nd game

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Somerset 6, Portland 2

Erie 14, Altoona 1

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 11, New Hampshire 5

Binghamton 4, Hartford 3, 10 innings

Altoona 5, Erie 3, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Richmond 6

Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

