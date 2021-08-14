Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602 — Portland (Boston) 52 35…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602 — Portland (Boston) 52 35 .598 ½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 41 44 .482 10½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 39 48 .448 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 34 55 .382 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 29 59 .330 24 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 55 33 .622 — Bowie (Baltimore) 52 35 .598 2½ Erie (Detroit) 49 40 .551 6½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 41 .529 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 44 45 .494 11½ Harrisburg (Washington) 32 56 .364 23

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 0

Portland 4, Somerset 1

Akron 9, Reading 3

Erie 9, Altoona 3

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 6

Reading 7, Akron 4, 1st game

Akron 1, Reading 0, 2nd game

Bowie 10, Richmond 9, 1st game

Richmond 10, Bowie 1, 2nd game

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Somerset 6, Portland 2

Erie 14, Altoona 1

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

