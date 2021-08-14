Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|52
|35
|.598
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|41
|44
|.482
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|48
|.448
|13½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|34
|55
|.382
|19½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|59
|.330
|24
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|55
|33
|.622
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|52
|35
|.598
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|49
|40
|.551
|6½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|46
|41
|.529
|8½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|44
|45
|.494
|11½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|32
|56
|.364
|23
___
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 0
Portland 4, Somerset 1
Akron 9, Reading 3
Erie 9, Altoona 3
Richmond at Bowie, ppd.
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 6
Reading 7, Akron 4, 1st game
Akron 1, Reading 0, 2nd game
Bowie 10, Richmond 9, 1st game
Richmond 10, Bowie 1, 2nd game
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
Somerset 6, Portland 2
Erie 14, Altoona 1
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
