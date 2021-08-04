Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|42
|38
|.525
|4
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|42
|38
|.525
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|42
|38
|.525
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|31
|49
|.388
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|40
|40
|.500
|8
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|38
|41
|.481
|9½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|36
|44
|.450
|12
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|34
|45
|.430
|13½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Springfield 11, Tulsa 4
Wichita 6, Midland 5
Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3
Frisco 7, Amarillo 5
Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 1, 1st game
Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 1, 2nd game
Tulsa 13, Springfield 4
Wichita 7, Midland 6
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 2
Amarillo 3, Frisco 2
|Thursday’s Games
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.