Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 46 34 .575 — Arkansas (Seattle) 42 38 .525 4 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 42 38 .525 4 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 42 38 .525 4 Springfield (St. Louis) 31 49 .388 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 48 32 .600 — Midland (Oakland) 40 40 .500 8 San Antonio (San Diego) 38 41 .481 9½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 36 44 .450 12 Amarillo (Arizona) 34 45 .430 13½

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 11, Tulsa 4

Wichita 6, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3

Frisco 7, Amarillo 5

Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 1, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 1, 2nd game

Tulsa 13, Springfield 4

Wichita 7, Midland 6

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 2

Amarillo 3, Frisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

