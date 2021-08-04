2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 11:25 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 46 34 .575
Arkansas (Seattle) 42 38 .525 4
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 42 38 .525 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 42 38 .525 4
Springfield (St. Louis) 31 49 .388 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 48 32 .600
Midland (Oakland) 40 40 .500 8
San Antonio (San Diego) 38 41 .481
Corpus Christi (Houston) 36 44 .450 12
Amarillo (Arizona) 34 45 .430 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 11, Tulsa 4

Wichita 6, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3

Frisco 7, Amarillo 5

Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 1, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 1, 2nd game

Tulsa 13, Springfield 4

Wichita 7, Midland 6

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 2

Amarillo 3, Frisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

