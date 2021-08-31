CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 60 42 .588
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 56 47 .544
Arkansas (Seattle) 55 47 .539 5
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 54 48 .529 6
Springfield (St. Louis) 37 66 .359 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 57 44 .564
Midland (Oakland) 50 53 .485 8
Amarillo (Arizona) 48 53 .475 9
San Antonio (San Diego) 48 54 .471
Corpus Christi (Houston) 46 57 .447 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 8, Tulsa 6

NW Arkansas 1, Springfield 0

Corpus Christi 5, Arkansas 4

Midland 4, San Antonio 3

Frisco at Amarillo, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Frisco 10, Midland 4

Amarillo 9, San Antonio 4

Tulsa 15, Springfield 2

Northwest Arkansas 3, Corpus Christi 1

Wichita 10, Arkansas

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 2, 6 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

Would a joint environment with the private sector improve federal cybersecurity?

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up