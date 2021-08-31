Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|56
|47
|.544
|4½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|55
|47
|.539
|5
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|54
|48
|.529
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|37
|66
|.359
|23½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|57
|44
|.564
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|50
|53
|.485
|8
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|48
|53
|.475
|9
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|48
|54
|.471
|9½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|46
|57
|.447
|12
___
|Sunday’s Games
Wichita 8, Tulsa 6
NW Arkansas 1, Springfield 0
Corpus Christi 5, Arkansas 4
Midland 4, San Antonio 3
Frisco at Amarillo, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Frisco 10, Midland 4
Amarillo 9, San Antonio 4
Tulsa 15, Springfield 2
Northwest Arkansas 3, Corpus Christi 1
Wichita 10, Arkansas
|Wednesday’s Games
Springfield at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 2, 6 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
