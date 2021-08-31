Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 60 42 .588 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 56 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 60 42 .588 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 56 47 .544 4½ Arkansas (Seattle) 55 47 .539 5 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 54 48 .529 6 Springfield (St. Louis) 37 66 .359 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 57 44 .564 — Midland (Oakland) 50 53 .485 8 Amarillo (Arizona) 48 53 .475 9 San Antonio (San Diego) 48 54 .471 9½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 46 57 .447 12

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 8, Tulsa 6

NW Arkansas 1, Springfield 0

Corpus Christi 5, Arkansas 4

Midland 4, San Antonio 3

Frisco at Amarillo, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Frisco 10, Midland 4

Amarillo 9, San Antonio 4

Tulsa 15, Springfield 2

Northwest Arkansas 3, Corpus Christi 1

Wichita 10, Arkansas

Wednesday’s Games

Springfield at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 2, 6 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

