Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 52 38 .578 — Arkansas (Seattle) 48 42 .533…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 52 38 .578 — Arkansas (Seattle) 48 42 .533 4 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 48 42 .533 4 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 47 42 .528 4½ Springfield (St. Louis) 34 56 .378 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 52 37 .584 — Midland (Oakland) 44 46 .489 8½ Corpus Christi (Houston) 42 48 .467 10½ San Antonio (San Diego) 41 48 .461 11 Amarillo (Arizona) 40 49 .443 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 1, Frisco 0, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 10, Frisco 0, 2nd game

Arkansas 6, Springfield 3

San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Corpus Christi at Amarillo 6

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 14, Tulsa 8

Midland 5, San Antonio 3

Northwest Arkansas 4, Frisco 2

Arkansas 5, Springfield 1

Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.