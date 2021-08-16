Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|47
|42
|.528
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|34
|56
|.378
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|42
|48
|.467
|10½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|41
|48
|.461
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|40
|49
|.443
|12
___
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 1, Frisco 0, 1st game
Northwest Arkansas 10, Frisco 0, 2nd game
Arkansas 6, Springfield 3
San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Corpus Christi at Amarillo 6
|Sunday’s Games
Wichita 14, Tulsa 8
Midland 5, San Antonio 3
Northwest Arkansas 4, Frisco 2
Arkansas 5, Springfield 1
Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
