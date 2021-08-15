CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 7:54 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 52 38 .578
Arkansas (Seattle) 48 42 .533 4
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 48 42 .533 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 47 42 .528
Springfield (St. Louis) 34 56 .378 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 52 37 .584
Midland (Oakland) 44 46 .489
Corpus Christi (Houston) 42 47 .472 10
San Antonio (San Diego) 41 48 .461 11
Amarillo (Arizona) 39 49 .443 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 1, Frisco 0, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 10, Frisco 0, 2nd game

Arkansas 6, Springfield 3

San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Corpus Christi at Amarillo 6

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 14, Tulsa 8

Midland 5, San Antonio 3

Northwest Arkansas 4, Frisco 2

Arkansas 5, Springfield 1

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

