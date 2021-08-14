CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 11:45 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 51 38 .573
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 48 41 .539 3
Arkansas (Seattle) 47 42 .528 4
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 46 42 .523
Springfield (St. Louis) 34 55 .382 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 52 36 .591
Midland (Oakland) 43 46 .483
Corpus Christi (Houston) 42 47 .472 10½
San Antonio (San Diego) 41 47 .466 11
Amarillo (Arizona) 39 49 .443 13

___

Friday’s Games

San Antonio 8, Midland 1

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Frisco at Northwest Arkansas, ppd.

Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 4

Arkansas 4, Springfield 3

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 1, Frisco 0, 1st game

Northwest Arkansas 10, Frisco 0, 2nd game

Arkansas 6, Springfield 3

San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings

Tulsa 5, Wichita 2

Corpus Christi at Amarillo 6

Sunday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 3 p.m.

Frisco at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

