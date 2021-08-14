Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|51
|38
|.573
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|41
|.539
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|47
|42
|.528
|4
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|46
|42
|.523
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|34
|55
|.382
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|43
|46
|.483
|9½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|42
|47
|.472
|10½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|41
|47
|.466
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|39
|49
|.443
|13
___
|Friday’s Games
San Antonio 8, Midland 1
Tulsa 4, Wichita 1
Frisco at Northwest Arkansas, ppd.
Amarillo 8, Corpus Christi 4
Arkansas 4, Springfield 3
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas 1, Frisco 0, 1st game
Northwest Arkansas 10, Frisco 0, 2nd game
Arkansas 6, Springfield 3
San Antonio 7, Midland 4, 10 innings
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Corpus Christi at Amarillo 6
|Sunday’s Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 3 p.m.
Frisco at Northwest Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
