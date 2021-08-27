CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Dembele gets 3rd goal…

Dembele gets 3rd goal in 2 games to give Lyon’s Bosz 1st win

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Striker Moussa Dembele scored his third goal in two games as Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 Friday to give new coach Peter Bosz his first win.

Dembele finished from close range for the visitors in the 34th minute following great skill from Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who expertly controlled a pass on his chest before seeing his shot saved.

Lyon held on for a first victory in four games despite having central defender Damien Da Silva sent off in the 78th. He received a second yellow card for elbowing midfielder Ludovic Blas.

The win moved Lyon provisionally up to sixth place ahead of this weekend’s matches and took some pressure off Bosz.

He replaced Rudi Garcia after Lyon finished fourth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Lyon’s new signing Xherdan Shaqiri was not match fit after recently joining from Liverpool. The winger is expected to play after the international break.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up