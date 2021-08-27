CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Curtis Cup Results

Curtis Cup Results

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Conwy Golf Club
Conwy, Wales
Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71
Friday
UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 6
Foursomes
United States 2½, Europe ½

Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, def. Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Jensen Castle and Brooke Matthews, United States, halved with Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, GB&I.

Fourballs
United States 2, Europe 1

Jensen Castle and Rachel Kuehn, United States, def. Lauren Walsh and Louise Duncan, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, def. Rachel Heck and Gina Kim, United States, 4 and 3.

Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Caley McGinty and Eimly Toy, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up