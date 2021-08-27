Curtis Cup Results

|At Conwy Golf Club
|Conwy, Wales
|Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71
|Friday
|UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 6
|Foursomes
|United States 2½, Europe ½
Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, GB&I, 3 and 2.
Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, def. Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath, GB&I, 3 and 2.
Jensen Castle and Brooke Matthews, United States, halved with Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, GB&I.
|Fourballs
|United States 2, Europe 1
Jensen Castle and Rachel Kuehn, United States, def. Lauren Walsh and Louise Duncan, GB&I, 3 and 2.
Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, def. Rachel Heck and Gina Kim, United States, 4 and 3.
Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Caley McGinty and Eimly Toy, GB&I, 3 and 2.
