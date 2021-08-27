Curtis Cup Results

At Conwy Golf Club Conwy, Wales Yardage: 6,511; Par: 71 Friday UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 6 Foursomes United States 2½,…

Foursomes United States 2½, Europe ½

Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, United States, def. Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, United States, def. Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Jensen Castle and Brooke Matthews, United States, halved with Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, GB&I.

Fourballs United States 2, Europe 1

Jensen Castle and Rachel Kuehn, United States, def. Lauren Walsh and Louise Duncan, GB&I, 3 and 2.

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, GB&I, def. Rachel Heck and Gina Kim, United States, 4 and 3.

Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Caley McGinty and Eimly Toy, GB&I, 3 and 2.

