Cricket great Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 6:59 PM

LONDON (AP) — Cricket great Shane Warne was absent from London Spirit’s clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred competition on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old former Australia spinner is the head coach of London Spirit men’s team for the Lord’s-based franchise.

“After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results,” the club said in a statement.

“A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted.”

Southern Brave won the match at Lord’s by four runs.

