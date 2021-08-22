CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Correa scores again, Atlético adds to its winning start

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 4:05 PM

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid won its second game in a row as the club starts its title defense, beating Elche 1-0 Sunday with Ángel Correa again playing a leading role in Luis Suárez’s absence.

Correa scored a first-half winner for his third goal in two matches while starting in place of Suárez, who began on the bench again.

A limited crowd of nearly 25,000 was on hand in the first Spanish league match with fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium since March last year before the coronavirus pandemic.

Correa added to his scoring streak in the 39th minute after a long pass by Rodrigo de Paul, the Argentina midfielder added to the squad in the offseason. Elche goalkeeper Kiko Casilla beat Correa to the ball but whiffed his clearing attempt, leaving the Argentina forward with an easy shot from inside the area.

Correa had scored both Atlético goals in the team’s 2-1 win at Celta Vigo in the opener.

Suárez, Atlético’s leading scorer after joining from Barcelona last season, came into the match in the 63rd, replacing Thomas Lemar.

Atlético last season won its first league title since 2014.

About 15,000 fans were at the Wanda Metropolitano for a friendly between Spain and Portugal before the European Championship in June. Up to 40% of fans are being allowed in stadiums at the Spanish league’s restart.

Elche had opened with a 0-0 home draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid visited Levante later Sunday, seeking a second straight win under new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona, without Lionel Messi after 17 seasons, drew 1-1 at Athletic on Saturday.

OYAZARBAL’S WINNER

Real Sociedad rebounded from an opening loss at Barcelona by beating promoted Rayo Vallecano 1-0 thanks to a 68th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Rayo Vallecano had lost 3-0 at Sevilla in its opener.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

