CONCACAF Gold Cup Finals

2021_United States 1, Mexico 0, ET

2019_Mexico 1, United States 0

2017_United States 2, Jamaica 1

2015_Mexico 3, Jamaica 1

2013_United States 1, Panama 0

2011_Mexico 4, United States 2

2009_Mexico 5, United States 0

2007_United States 2, Mexico 1

2005_United States 0, Panama 0, U.S. won 3-1 on penalty kicks

2003_Mexico 1, Brazil 0, OT

2002_United States 2, Costa Rica 0

2000_Canada 2, Colombia 0

1998_Mexico 1, United States 0

1996_Mexico 2, Brazil 0

1993_Mexico 4, United States 0

1991_United States 0, Honduras 0, U.S. won 4-3 on penalty kicks

NOTE: Brazil and Colombia competed as invited guests.

