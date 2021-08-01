2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Colorado shuts out Austin…

Colorado shuts out Austin FC 1-0 on Shinyashiki’s lone goal

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Andre Shinyashiki led the Colorado Rapids over Austin with a goal in the 29th minute in a 1-0 victory Saturday.

Shinyashiki gave the Rapids (8-4-3) the victory on a shot.

The Rapids outshot Austin (3-8-4) 1-0, with one shot on goal to zero for Austin.

The Rapids’ next match is Saturday at home against Sporting Kansas City. Austin hosts the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up