Clarke signs new deal to stay as Scotland coach until 2024

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 4:10 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Steve Clarke signed a new contract Tuesday that takes him through to the European Championship in 2024.

Clarke guided Scotland to Euro 2020, the national team’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. The Scots didn’t get out of their group though did earn a 0-0 draw at eventual finalist England.

His initial contract was due to expire at the end of the current World Cup cycle.

“It is obviously nice when your bosses think you’ve done a decent job and they give you a little extension so it was nice to get that one put away,” Clarke said.

“The little taste we all got of the European Championship in the summer has made everybody excited for more so hopefully we can deliver.”

