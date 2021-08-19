CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Chelsea sends Emerson Palmieri…

Chelsea sends Emerson Palmieri on loan to Lyon for season

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon on Thursday for the rest of the season.

Emerson, who has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

He was a member of the Italy squad that won the European Championship this year, starting in the win over England in the final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up