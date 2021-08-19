Chelsea sends Emerson Palmieri on loan to Lyon for season

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon on Thursday for the…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea sent Italy left back Emerson Palmieri on loan to French club Lyon on Thursday for the rest of the season.

Emerson, who has spent the last 3 1/2 seasons at Chelsea, has dropped to third in the pecking order of left backs behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

He was a member of the Italy squad that won the European Championship this year, starting in the win over England in the final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.