CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » CFL postpones game after…

CFL postpones game after Edmonton players test positive

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League postponed Edmonton’s game at Toronto scheduled for Thursday night after a number of Elks players tested positive for COVID-19.

The CFL said Sunday night the Elks will not practice or travel until league chief medical officers and public health officials believe it is safe.

The CFL also said all of Edmonton’s tier-one personnel, including players, coaches and support staff, will be subjected to enhanced testing protocols. The league said the Elks’ most recent opponent, the BC Lions, will participate in enhanced protocols and will be monitored closely this week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up