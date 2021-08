Canada 1, Sweden 1, Canada advances 3-2 on penalty kicks

Gold Medal Match Sweden 1, Canada 1, Canada advances 3-2 on penalty kicks Canada 0 1 0 — 1 Sweden…

Gold Medal Match

Sweden 1, Canada 1, Canada advances 3-2 on penalty kicks

Canada 0 1 0 — 1 Sweden 1 0 0 — 1

First Half_1, Sweden, Blackstenius, (Asllani), 34th minute.

Second Half_2, Canada, Fleming, (penalty kick), 68th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Sweden, Kosovare Asllani, NG; Nathalie Bjorn, G; Olivia Schough, G; Anna Anvegard, NG; Caroline Seger, NG; Jonna Andersson, NG. Canada, Jessie Fleming, G; Ashley Lawrence, NG; Vanessa Gilles, NG; Adriana Leon, NG; Deanne Rose, G; Julia Grosso, G.

Yellow Cards_Beckie, Canada, 27th; Asllani, Sweden, 105th.

Referee_Anastasia Pustovoitova.

