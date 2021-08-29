CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Burnley signs Maxwel Cornet from Lyon

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 9:19 AM

LONDON (AP) — Burnley signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on a five-year deal on Sunday.

The transfer is “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history,” the northwest English club said. The 24-year-old Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank up front or in defense.

“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world,” Cornet said.

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute.”

He helped Lyon reach the semifinals of the Champions League in 2020, scoring against Manchester City in the previous round.

The transfer window closes in the Premier League on Tuesday.

